Intruder shot twice by Fresno homeowner, deputies say

FRESNO, Texas - A Fresno homeowner shot an intruder twice Wednesday, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at a home on Emerald Street.

Fort Bend County deputies said the intruder claimed someone was after him when he stormed into the home. The homeowner told the man to leave several times before firing two shots that hit the man in his arm and leg, deputies said.

Deputies said that even after they arrived, the man was still yelling about someone chasing him.

The homeowner's wife and two children, ages 4 and 10, were hiding in a bedroom at the time of the shooting, deputies said.

No other injuries were reported.

The intruder, who is expected to recover, will be given a mental health evaluation, deputies said.

