A family is escorted to a safe zone after they were rescued as Hurricane Dorian continues to rain in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - Hurricane Dorian is finally moving away from the Bahamas, but the devastation from its path remains, as seen across social media Tuesday.

Here are some videos surfacing online of the catastrophic damage people are seeing in their homes, businesses and across the landscape in Dorian's wake.

2 storey homes are not high enough in #HurricaneDorian #Freeport . Please continue to pray for our people pls. pic.twitter.com/CqMHI7hYRc — Nahaja Black (@NahajaBlack) September 2, 2019

Floodwaters at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport Grand Bahama - Emergency Room. Hurricane Dorian forced patients to evacuate the hospital. #DORIAN #HOSPITAL #hurricane pic.twitter.com/cUmxEsjn2Q — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 3, 2019

The US Coast Guard has landed at #Abaco to airlift injured persons. There are fatalities. Numbers are uncertain. Homes/buildings loss is said to be between 60%-90%! Freeport is still being ravished, however the Defence Force Marines have been deployed! #HurricaneDorian #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/YstlEELRv3 — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

This is police headquarters in #Freeport , #Bahamas as result of #Hurricane #Dorian; with 5 hours or more left for a storm that may not leave until 9pm tonight! It suggests that the Bahamas and Caribbean must rethink its design/build strategies! #hurricanedorian2019 pic.twitter.com/rU3Sr1d9Lx — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

It has been 14 hours now with #Dorian in #Freeport #Bahamas and still this is the roof of a home there and take notice of the wind and rush of the waves of this family already on the top floor of the house! pic.twitter.com/6bWS9RSN8w — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

This is a before and after of what’s happening in Freeport, Bahamas under the lash of hurricane Dorian! 13,000 homes have been impacted, 15 persons are reported missing and sadly a 7 year old child has perished. The storm rudely moves at 1 mile per hour, so hours to go still! pic.twitter.com/fxrsU2Nwq9 — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

#HurricaneDorian The women in this video is Jetta Clavi. This was posted as a Facebook livestream from her account. #Bahamas #Dorian2019 pic.twitter.com/UByr2Oi3hH — Ann (@mushydumpling) September 2, 2019

😰Total devastation on the #Abaco Islands in the #Bahamas in the wake of Category 5 Hurricane #Dorian that packed 185-mph winds upon landfall.



Video: Suministrado via @elforopr



pic.twitter.com/xPCh6NhbcX — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) September 3, 2019

Hurricane Update: Just sent to me by Iram Lewis, member of Parliament:- “Video recorded by my Niece Janice Lewis, who is now trapped at home with her mom Daisy, her four year old daughter, and a 4 months old baby boy. Breaking my heart that I cannot get to them.” #BahamasStrong pic.twitter.com/1ocNDhZ1fI — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) September 2, 2019

DEVASTATING: Images inside from a home in the #Bahamas as #HurricaneDorian churns pic.twitter.com/g2jLGPiyBM — Andrea Jackson 📺🇺🇸 (@AJacksonTV) September 2, 2019

Minister of Agriculture and Marco City MP Michael Pintard, who lives on Grand Bahama, showing some utterly frightening footage of his home during the passage of Hurricane Dorian. pic.twitter.com/gugVsLMroB — Travis C-Carroll (@TravisCC) September 2, 2019

The storm surges is causing total devastation in Freeport,Bahamas right now! People are trapped in their cars,home as the water just keeps rising! When will this be over? 😭😪😢 #HurricaneDorian #Freeport #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/ObkD8JcJwS — MVP (@mvp242) September 2, 2019

Anyone that need helpp in arden forest areaa !! pic.twitter.com/XTMT2lUHyo — Dee🍫😍 (@ddeeeeee__) September 2, 2019

This look like from the movie “Deep Blue Sea” #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/HtDf0sY4oG — Cyran (@itscyran) September 2, 2019

