Intense winds cause hangar collapse at Hobby Airport

HOUSTON - Intense winds Tuesday night damaged a hangar at Hobby Airport, police said.

Police were called to assist firefighters around midnight as storms and straight-line winds tore through the area, causing the hangar to blow onto three to four planes.

"Original reports were that there might have been someone stuck in the hangar. To our knowledge, no one was in the hangar during the failure of the structure,” said Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson. “Right now, the fire department is on scene, we're waiting to see if we can get it cleaned up."

Potentially eight private aircrafts were damaged, airport officials said. No commercial operations at Hobby were affected.

Firefighters and police worked through the morning to keep the area safe.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.