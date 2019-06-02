Instead of graduation party, high school senior throws pizza party for homeless women, kids

HOUSTON - A local high school senior wanted to give back on her graduation day, so she ditched the idea of having her own party and threw a pizza party for homeless women and children Sunday afternoon.

The lunch party was held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Star of Hope's Women and Family Development Center.

After graduating from Waltrip High School, Leanne Carrasco said she didn't want a big graduation party and wanted to make a difference in the lives of the homeless residents at Star of Hope by hosting a pizza party in their honor.

“I just want to be a blessing and show these beautiful women and children that no matter what, someone does care,” Carrasco said.

She and her family provided 90 pizzas for approximately 200 residents. Carrasco's family also made 400 personal hygiene bags as gifts for the residents.

