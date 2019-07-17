Deputies identify woman shot in head, killed while riding in vehicle with husband

HOUSTON - A 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was riding in a vehicle with her husband on Tuesday evening, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The couple was riding in a white Isuzu Rodeo near the intersection of Old Greenhouse Road and Windy Stone Drive, in northwest Harris County, when Saron James was struck by at least one bullet, authorities said.

The husband told authorities that he heard what he thought was fireworks, but when he turned to James, he saw she had been shot in the head.

Authorities said several witnesses tried to help James' husband give her aid, but she was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a white Audi SUV leaving the area. They said the driver was a man in his early 20s with curls. He was with at least two other people at the time of the shooting, witnesses said.

Gonzalez said the couple had just left a doctor's appointment in Katy and believes they were innocent bystanders to what could be a road rage incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9200 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

.@SheriffEd_HCSO says the 62 yr old woman who was shot & killed was 5 minutes away from home after leaving a doctor's appointment. She & her husband were discussing what was for dinner when she was shot #kprc2 @KPRC2 #BREAKING #hounews pic.twitter.com/LXC4Q3Hljk — Keith Garvin (@KPRC2Keith) July 17, 2019

