'I'm glad he got a bullet in him': Bun B's lawyer speaks out after home invasion shootout

HOUSTON - Bun B and his attorney are meeting with the district attorney Thursday to discuss the punishment he wants for the person accused of forcing his way into the rapper’s home Tuesday.

Demonte Jackson, 20, had his first appearance in court Thursday after police say he invaded the rapper’s home.

Police say Bun B’s wife heard the doorbell and opened the door without looking through the peephole. That’s when police said Jackson – wearing a mask - pointed a gun at her head and forced his way inside the home.

“Bun, of course, courageous in his own part and in love with his wife, armed himself and ran to engage the fella’… and they engaged in a gunfight,” said Charles Adams, Bun B’s attorney. “Bun won. Thank God.”

After the bullets flew, Jackson ran away and showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound in the shoulder, according to police.

Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of burglary.

“There are a lot of people that love Bun and hold him very dearly,” said Adams. “I wouldn’t want to be Demonte Jackson walking the streets. I hope he stays in jail, but if he doesn’t stay in jail, he might want to get out of Houston.”

Bun B has not been charged with a crime, and Adams doesn’t think he will be.

“This is Texas,” said Adams. “It’s the Second Amendment. You can arm yourself. You can protect your home. You can protect your wife. You can protect yourself. That man shot at Bun, Bun shot at him. That’s the way it’s supposed to work. I hate to say it, I’m glad (Jackson’s) not dead, but I’m glad he got a bullet in him.”

Bun B and his wife were not injured in the home invasion attack.

Arraignment for Jackson has been reset to May 17.

