Iconic Facce, known bank robber, arrested in Houston after trip to Mexico

HOUSTON - A known bank robber was arrested in Houston after taking a trip to Mexico, according to Gulfport, Mississippi, police.

Iconic Facce, also known as Jimmy Maurice Lewis, is accused of robbing a bank in Gulfport on March 22.

During the robbery, authorities said Lewis entered the BancorpSouth bank in the 900 block of Cowan Road around 9:45 a.m. and handed a bank teller a note demanding money.

Investigators said Lewis, 37, of Ashford, Alabama, was identified as the robber.

Lewis' criminal history includes a conviction for a bank robbery in Decatur, Alabama, in 2008.

A warrant was obtained for Lewis' arrest, and on March 30, Lewis was arrested at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after returning from Mexico, authorities said.

Lewis is being held in the Harris County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

