'I gotta represent': Trae Tha Truth works to help stranded motorists during heavy storms

Houston-based rapper Trae Tha Truth (left) helped stranded motorists in Thursday night's storms. KPRC's Jonathan Martinez (right) caught up with the famous rapper near NRG Park.

HOUSTON - Trae tha Truth is truly showing that he is willing to help Houstonians in any way he can.

"I gotta represent," Trae said while talking with KPRC's Jonathan Martinez on Thursday night.

The Houston-based rapper got out in the severe weather and helped people in need after severe weather hit the Bayou City for the second time this week.

Trae was helping stranded motorists with his truck near NRG Park around midnight. The famous rapper and another group of people had a couple of oversized trucks and a boat, poised and ready to help in any way they can.

He also said he helped stranded motorists in the Spring Branch area earlier in the evening.

VIDEO: Full interview with Trae Tha Truth in Thursday's severe storms

HOUSTON HELPING HOUSTON: local rapper @traethatruth helping to rescue people stranded by floodwaters, towing them to safety pic.twitter.com/EXTnr18lGb — KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) May 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.