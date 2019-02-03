'I gotta propose in a fire way': Will Travis Scott propose to Kylie Jenner at Super Bowl halftime?

HOUSTON - There will be a lot of eyes on the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show after rumors surfaced that rapper Travis Scott will propose to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The couple just celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Stormi, together Friday. Fans have been speculating that the couple is already married, but Scott cleared the air in a December interview with Rolling Stone.

When he was asked if he had popped the question yet, he said he hasn't but claimed it will be soon and in a big way.

"We'll get married soon," Scott said. "I just gotta sturdy up -- I gotta propose in a fire way."

Well, fans ran with that statement and are now expecting him to pop the question in front of thousands of people Sunday. Time will only tell. Until then, the Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m.

