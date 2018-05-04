Husbands found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside million dollar Greenway home

HOUSTON, Texas - Two men were found dead Thursday at a home in Greenway.

Houston police were called around 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Markham Street for a welfare check. Officers found both men with gunshot wounds.

"At this time it appears to be a murder-suicide," said Blake Roberts with HPD homicide.

A gun was found at the scene, police said.

According to police, the men were married and were going through a divorce. The $1.5 million home they were found in was up for sale, according to police.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.



