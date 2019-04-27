Husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide in Kingwood, HPD says

KINGWOOD, Texas - A husband and wife were killed Friday in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingwood, according to Houston police.

Police said they received the call around 7 p.m. after the man's mother made the discovery at the couple's home in the 6400 block of Longflower Lane.

Police said the grandmother picked up the woman's daughter from the YMCA because her parents didn't pick her up. When the grandmother and granddaughter arrived at the house where the shooting took place, the grandmother told the child to remain in the car because she had a bad feeling about what happened inside the home.

Police said there was a toddler inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors said the woman had cancer.

William Lemuel said he was shocked because the couple moved into the neighborhood last year and seemed happy.

"As far as I knew, they got along well and I never saw any trouble between them. I never knew either of them felt so hopeless," Lemuel said.

