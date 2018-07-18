Husband shoots would-be thief robbing his wife outside South Houston home, police say

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - A man was injured and another is on the run after the homeowner they were trying to rob opened fire, police said.

According to Houston police, at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday two men jumped a woman and took her purse in the driveway of her South Houston home in the 4300 block of South Acres Drive.

The men tried to force the woman into her home, but her husband was inside, police said. The husband grabbed a gun, went outside and started shooting. One of the men shot back, but the homeowner hit one man in the head, according to police.

Police found the man lying in the driveway. He was taken to a hospital and into surgery. He is listed in critical condition.

The other man ran away before police arrived, investigators said.

The couple was not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

