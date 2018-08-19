Hundreds of student athletes receive free heart screenings

HOUSTON - Hundreds of promising young athletes packed the Crosby Community Center all in the name of saving lives Saturday -- their own lives.

The students attended the Cody Stephens Teen Heart Screen, sponsored by KPRC-TV, Post Oak Bank and The North Shore Rotary Club.

This free event offers in-depth heart testing that goes light-years beyond the typical school-mandated sports exams to find hidden heart defects that could kill your student athlete on the field.

Tests such as the electrocardiogram are given to each student. These tests could cost hundreds of dollars at a doctor's office, but they were offered the free tests.

The next Heart Screen is planned for October.

