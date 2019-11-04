HPD seeks help finding man accused of shaving daughter's head, whipping her with cord

Leroy Young, 62, is accused of shaving his daughter's head and whipping her with a cord on Dec. 12, 2018.

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive on the run for almost a year, who is accused of shaving his daughter's head and whipping her with an electrical cord in 2018.

Officials are searching for 62-year-old Leroy Young, who allegedly physically abused a child on Dec. 12, 2018, on the 2800 block of Reed Road.

"During the investigation, it was revealed the fugitive struck the child with an electrical cord," police wrote in a press release. "The victim sustained lacerations and bruising from the assault."

Young is described as about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 220 lbs. He has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that might lead to an arrest or charges in this case. If you have information about Young's whereabouts, you can make an anonymous tip at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

