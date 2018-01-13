HPD's property room damaged by Hurricane Harvey; what it means for court cases

HOUSTON - For the first time, we're getting an inside look at two Houston police agencies property room, which was damaged by the floodwaters produced by Hurricane Harvey.

Channel 2 Investigates has learned through interviews and public information requests that the property rooms were damaged by Harvey.

Three things to know about the department's property room:

Which police agencies suffered Harvey-related damage to their property rooms and how were they damaged?

The Houston Police Department (multiple roof leaks)

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 (floodwaters of up to 3 feet deep)

Was any evidence damaged or missing?

The Houston Police Department officials said no evidence is damaged or missing. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4, told Channel 2 money, guns and other evidence were soaked in floodwater.

"There was some evidence that did get wet that was submerged in the water. There was some missing items from the evidence packets once the flood took place," Constable Mark Herman said by phone.

Herman said his office notified both the Harris County district attorney and the county attorney that evidence in 13 separate cases was affected.

Have the damaged building been repaired?

No. In the case of the constable's office, evidence is being stored at a secret location off-site.

