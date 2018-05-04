HPD officer accused of exposing himself to mother, teenage daughter

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after a woman claimed he exposed himself to her and her teenage daughter near the intersection of Greenhouse and Clay roads.

According to court documents, Wuana Estrada said Officer Ricky Lee Flakes Jr. was driving alongside her car when he jumped out of his car and exposed himself while making eye contact with and smiling at her and her 14-year-old daughter.

While Estrada got Flakes' license plate, she said, he jumped in his car, ran a red light and fled.

According to court documents, Flakes told a different story.

The 10-year Houston Police Department veteran said he was the victim of a road rage incident. Flakes told authorities he had been texting and driving when he veered into Estrada's lane and Estrada got out of her car to yell at him. He said he left the scene as soon as he could.

Flakes faces a felony charge for exposing himself in front of a child, court documents read.

Flakes and his attorney, Joshua Normand, declined to comment for this story.

Flakes was temporarily relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.