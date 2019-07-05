HPD chopper makes hard landing at hangar near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON - A Houston Police Department helicopter made a hard landing Thursday at the agency’s hangar near Hobby Airport.

According to a tweet, a pilot and flight training officer were aboard the chopper when it hit the ground about 8:40 p.m. Neither was seriously injured.

“There is damage to the helicopter but we are very fortunate our officers are okay,” the tweet read.

Both of the officers were evaluated at the scene, according to the tweet.

