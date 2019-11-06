How to get help with your Thanksgiving turkey

19-year-veteran Butterball Turkey Talk-Line supervisor Dorothy Jones answers questions on her telephone headset at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line headquarters November 24, 2003 in Downers Grove, Illinois. The Butterball Talk-Line was created…

HOUSTON - Looking for a little help with that Thanksgiving turkey of yours? Refer your questions to the experts.

Butterball, the largest producer of turkey products in the country, has more than 50 representatives ready to answer all your turkey-related questions through its Butterball Talk-Line.

Butterball has an online site full of turkey recipes, how to’s, coupons and products that can come in handy when preparing your holiday dinner.

You can ask them your questions by calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or you can text your questions to 844-877-3456. You can also communicate with an expert through the online chat on its website.

They will be answering questions until the end of the holiday season.

For more information you can visit its site.

