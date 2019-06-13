How students, alumnus are reacting to UH rhabdo situation

KPRC2

HOUSTON - University of Houston students are reacting after the Channel 2 investigation that uncovered a punishment workout in 2018 forced upon the women's soccer team at the University.

Following what was reported to be a grueling workout in 2018, one player was diagnosed with a potentially deadly medical condition. In January 2019, after another workout, more than a dozen players came down with the same condition.

Hours after KPRC's investigative report Wednesday night, the University announced that the findings have in part led them to launch an internal investigation.

Now, UH students and former students are reacting:

Imani Wooding, UH junior

"I think it's incredibly unfair and just terrible. ... [The women's soccer team] shouldn't be treated like this at all, and that coach should pay for his actions."

Desiree Moore, UH senior

"I've never heard of them going to an extreme where it affects a whole bunch of students negatively. I feel that the university should pay more attention -- not just to the athletes -- but to everyone."

Joshua James, UH senior

"I am upset that we've allowed for things like this to happen for so long, but I think right now is a good time to take a stance on it and just stand up for things that we really believe in. I think there had to be some type of speculation before but people try to cover it up for as long as they can, so I guess now is the time where things are getting overwhelming, and so now they have to address it.

Kenneth Garcia, UH alumnus

"It's surprising, but not surprising because you see, a lot of times, things getting covered up. If you're not sure what is going on on your own campus then how are you in tune, especially when they just hired this coach not too long ago."

Here is the full statement from the University of Houston:

“A media interview of a young woman purported to be a University of Houston student-athlete has brought to light specific details of an event involving the UH women’s soccer program that were previously unknown to the University. The University’s knowledge of this information has triggered a joint review by UH System Audit and UH Compliance of our compliance with processes and policies. Based on their respective findings, each investigative unit is directed to take swift action and make immediate recommendations to ensure the health and wellbeing of UH student-athletes. The University will reserve any further comment on this matter until the review is complete.”

