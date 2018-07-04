Houston's Freedom Over Texas canceled but fireworks still a go

HOUSTON - Freedom Over Texas, Houston's annual Independence Day celebration, has been canceled.

However, officials said the fireworks that were scheduled to begin at 9:35 p.m. will go on as planned.

Officials said no one will be allowed into the festival grounds and crews are working to remove all of the equipment that has been set up ahead of the event.

Freedom Over Texas is one of the longest-running annual events that the city organizes.

"Thirty-one years now this event has been going on, and we've had a lot of rain," said Susan Christian, of the Mayor's Office of Special Events. "This is, unfortunately, the only time we've had to cancel at least most of the show."

People who have purchased tickets will receive a refund, but it may take a couple of weeks to complete the refunds, officials said.

