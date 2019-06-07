Houston's baby: Mayor Turner declares June 9 as Maleah Davis Day

HOUSTON - June 9, 2019, is now officially Maleah Davis Day in Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner made the proclamation Thursday. City Hall will be turned pink on Sunday in the girl's remembrance.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life.

The 4-year-old Houston girl was missing for more than a month before her remains were found along a rural road hundreds of miles away in Arkansas.

Maleah’s remains were found after community activist Quanell X said her stepfather, Derion Vence, who is being held in jail on an evidence tampering charge, confessed to dumping her body.

Medical examiners are still working to determine the cause and manner of Maleah’s death.

Maleah was last seen on surveillance cameras the morning of April 30 walking behind Vence at the family’s southwest Houston apartment complex.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4 and told investigators that he, Maleah and Maleah’s younger brother were attacked the day before when he stopped on a freeway to investigate a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were missing.

Here is the mayor's proclamation:

"The City of Houston is dedicated to maintaining an environment where our youth can enjoy a childhood filled with heart-warming memories and growing experiences, yet tragically, Maleah Davis was taken much too soon.

"Although the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Maleah Davis were heartbreaking, the community is united in creating lasting changes in her honor and vowing to safeguard all children in our community. Amongst calls for justice, may those who knew and loved her all find peace and comfort during these trying times.

"On June 9, 2019, the lights of City Hall will be turned pink, which was Maleah Davis’ favorite color, as family, friends and the Houston community gather in remembrance for a very sweet, beautiful and innocent little girl.

"The City of Houston is honored to join the family and friends of Maleah Davis, as well as the community, in remembering her and extends sincere condolences on this day of remembrance, as her life and her beautiful spirit will never be forgotten.

"Therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim June 9, 2019, as Maleah Davis Day in Houston, Texas."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.