Houstonians petition for iconic 'Be Someone' art to be protected landmark

HOUSTON - Houstonians are petitioning for the city to protect the iconic "Be Someone" graffiti.

The graffiti, located on the railway bridge over Interstate 45 southbound, is known as Houston's landmark.

The petition was made after the art was vandalized several times over the past year.

Coleton Emr posted on change.org:

"The "Be Someone" Street art painted on the railway bridge over i45 South outside downtown Houston is a treasure to everyone who lives here and is known nationwide as a symbol of Houston. Over the last year and a half the "Be Someone" art has been defaced and left to other graffiti artists to fix to the best of their abilities. It is still far from being the original Be Someone that was painted in 2012. Many people already view this as a Houston Landmark but it lacks the official approval and protection of the City of Houston."

As of this writing, the petition has 4,532 signatures and needs 468 more to meet its goal.

Click here to sign the "Be Someone" petition.

