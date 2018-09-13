Houstonians can now sign up for 5G internet

HOUSTON - Anyone interested in 5G internet in Houston can sign up for it now.

Verizon 5G was launched earlier this week, and Houstonians are the first Texans to have it. Los Angeles, Sacramento and Indianapolis are the other cities with 5G.

Residents are being advised to register in order to receive the broadband internet service when it goes live on Oct. 1.

If you're interested in signing up, click here.

If you want to know more about 5G in Houston, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.