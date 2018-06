HOUSTON - A Houstonian is more than $20 million richer after claiming a Texas Lottery jackpot from May 16.

The anonymous winner matched all six of the numbers drawn -- 20-24-27-37-39-41. The winner, who selected the cash option for the $30.25 million prize will receive $20,327,988.74.

The winning ticket was sold at MJ’s All Season Food Store in the 15900 block of Lee Road. The store is eligible to receive a $308,766.64 retailer bonus.



