Houston's top ranking schools announced

HOUSTON - The nonprofit group Children At Risk has released its annual list of the top schools in the Houston area.

The analyst covers more than 1,400 public schools in Houston: 905 elementary schools, 332 middle schools and 197 high schools. The study ranks schools by using several factors, including standardized test scores, graduation rates and college readiness.

DeBakey High School for Health Professionals ranks atop the best high schools, followed by Kerr High School.

Spring Branch Academic Institute sits above all middle schools, and for elementary schools, Devers Elementary leads the pack.

Elementary Schools by rank:

Devers Elementary School – Devers ISD Spring Branch Academic Institute – Spring Branch ISD Rummel Creek Elementary School – Spring Branch ISD Creekside Forest Elementary School – Tomball ISD Pope El – Cypress-Fairbanks ISD T.H. Rogers School – Houston ISD Horn Elementary School – Houston ISD Bess Campbell Elementary School – Lamar CISD West University Elementary School – Houston ISD Commonwealth Elementary School – Fort Bend ISD

Middle Schools by rank:

Spring Branch Academic Institute – Spring Branch ISD Cornerstone Academy – Spring Branch ISD T.H. Rogers School – Houston ISD Project Chrysalis Middle School – Houston ISD Mandarin Immersion Magnet School – Houston ISD Fort Settlement Middle -- Fort Bend ISD Lanier Middle School – Houston ISD Harmony School of Innovation (Sugar Land) – Harmony schools Harmony School of Innovation (Katy) – Harmony schools Seven Lakes J.H. – Katy ISD

High School by rank:

Debakey High School For Health Professionals – Houston ISD Kerr High School – Alief ISD Eastwood Academy – Houston ISD Carnegie Vanguard High School – Houston ISD Alief Early College High School – Alief ISD East Early College High School – Houston ISD Clear Horizons Early College High School – Clear Creek ISD Challenge Early College High School – Houston ISD Spring Early College Academy – Spring ISD Yes Prep – Southwest – Yes Prep Public Schools Inc.

