Houston Rooftop Cinema kicks off 2019 season with 'Selena'

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a good movie to watch along with an awesome scenic view of the city?
Look no further, Rooftop Cinema Club is set to kick off its 2019 season with one of the city’s favorite films, “Selena,” on March 13.
The popular outdoor cinema, known for its iconic films and scenic, skyline views, announced it plans to provide its customers with a better experience and a wide range of popular films to choose from for the 2019 season.
“This season will feature all-new films, favorites from last season, fan-interactive films, monthly special events, ever-evolving food, a cocktail menu and more,” Gerry Cottle, founder of Rooftop Cinema Club, said.
The cinema has also released the official movie lineup for the months of March and April.
Films in the month of March will feature music-related films, and for the first time, the cinema will offer singalong versions of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Grease,” on March 14 and March 19.
Films in the month of April will pay tribute to the 1990s with popular titles like “Sandlot,” “Forrest Gump” and “American Pie.”
If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift, Rooftop Cinema Club has gift card vouchers available for purchase on its website.
Season opening tickets are also available for purchase here.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as early as possible.
Here is the movie lineup:
- March 13 – Selena
- March 14 – Bohemian Rhapsody (singalong)
- March 15 – Pretty in Pink
- March 15 – Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- March 16 – Stand by Me
- March 16 – The Greatest Showman
- March 17 – Dirty Dancing
- March 18 – Dreamgirls
- March 19 – Grease (singalong)
- March 20 – Purple Rain
- March 21 – Moulin Rouge
- March 22 – An American Tail
- March 22 – Labyrinth
- March 23 – 500 Days of Summer
- March 23 – Zombieland
- March 24 – Secret Superstar
- March 25 – West Side Story
- March 26 – Pure Country
- March 27 – Urban Cowboy
- March 28 – A Star is Born
- March 29 – Hedwig and the Angry Inch
- March 29 – Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
- March 30 – Hairspray
- March 30 – Spice World
- March 31 – La La Land
- April 1 – The Goonies
- April 2 – The Notebook
- April 3 – Selena
- April 4 – The Birdcage
- April 5 – American Pie
- April 5 – Risky Business
- April 6 – 10 Things I Hate About You
- April 6 – The Princess Bride
- April 7 – Waiting to Exhale
- April 8 – Crazy Rich Asians
- April 9 – Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- April 10 – The Sandlot
- April 11 – Ghost
- April 12 – Twister
- April 13 – A Walk to Remember
- April 14 – Love Jones
- April 15 – Fight Club
- April 16 – Clueless
- April 17 – Forrest Gump
- April 18 – Pulp Fiction
- April 19 – Space Jam
- April 20 – Dazed and Confused
- April 21 – The Ten Commandments
- April 22 – Donnie Darko
- April 23 – Bridesmaids
- April 24 – Top Gun
- April 25 – The Bodyguard
- April 26 – The Karate Kid
- April 27 – Pretty Woman
- April 28 – Amelie
- April 29 – Now and Then
- April 30 – Leon: The Professional
