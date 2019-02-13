Houston Rooftop Cinema kicks off 2019 season with 'Selena'

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a good movie to watch along with an awesome scenic view of the city?

Look no further, Rooftop Cinema Club is set to kick off its 2019 season with one of the city’s favorite films, “Selena,” on March 13.

The popular outdoor cinema, known for its iconic films and scenic, skyline views, announced it plans to provide its customers with a better experience and a wide range of popular films to choose from for the 2019 season.

“This season will feature all-new films, favorites from last season, fan-interactive films, monthly special events, ever-evolving food, a cocktail menu and more,” Gerry Cottle, founder of Rooftop Cinema Club, said.

The cinema has also released the official movie lineup for the months of March and April.

Films in the month of March will feature music-related films, and for the first time, the cinema will offer singalong versions of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Grease,” on March 14 and March 19.

Films in the month of April will pay tribute to the 1990s with popular titles like “Sandlot,” “Forrest Gump” and “American Pie.”

If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift, Rooftop Cinema Club has gift card vouchers available for purchase on its website.

Season opening tickets are also available for purchase here.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as early as possible.

Here is the movie lineup:

March 13 – Selena

March 14 – Bohemian Rhapsody (singalong)

March 15 – Pretty in Pink

March 15 – Fast Times at Ridgemont High

March 16 – Stand by Me

March 16 – The Greatest Showman

March 17 – Dirty Dancing

March 18 – Dreamgirls

March 19 – Grease (singalong)

March 20 – Purple Rain

March 21 – Moulin Rouge

March 22 – An American Tail

March 22 – Labyrinth

March 23 – 500 Days of Summer

March 23 – Zombieland

March 24 – Secret Superstar

March 25 – West Side Story

March 26 – Pure Country

March 27 – Urban Cowboy

March 28 – A Star is Born

March 29 – Hedwig and the Angry Inch

March 29 – Rock ‘n’ Roll High School

March 30 – Hairspray

March 30 – Spice World

March 31 – La La Land

April 1 – The Goonies

April 2 – The Notebook

April 3 – Selena

April 4 – The Birdcage

April 5 – American Pie

April 5 – Risky Business

April 6 – 10 Things I Hate About You

April 6 – The Princess Bride

April 7 – Waiting to Exhale

April 8 – Crazy Rich Asians

April 9 – Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

April 10 – The Sandlot

April 11 – Ghost

April 12 – Twister

April 13 – A Walk to Remember

April 14 – Love Jones

April 15 – Fight Club

April 16 – Clueless

April 17 – Forrest Gump

April 18 – Pulp Fiction

April 19 – Space Jam

April 20 – Dazed and Confused

April 21 – The Ten Commandments

April 22 – Donnie Darko

April 23 – Bridesmaids

April 24 – Top Gun

April 25 – The Bodyguard

April 26 – The Karate Kid

April 27 – Pretty Woman

April 28 – Amelie

April 29 – Now and Then

April 30 – Leon: The Professional

