6 Katy places to try during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - Katy residents are not missing out. Houston Restaurant Weeks has all the necessary spots covered.

With two- to three-course lunches and three-course dinners, guests at Houston Restaurant Weeks spots dine lavishly with premier menu items.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person, depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.

Katy spots to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema LaCenterra (lunch menu, available at all times that Alamo is open during HRW)

Each meal includes a movie ticket for a return visit. Examples include pork and ginger dumplings, brussel sprouts, smoked bacon and goat cheese pizza and the cookie trio (three freshly baked cookies: chocolate chip, triple chocolate or toffee pretzel).

BB’s Tex-Orleans - Katy (dinner)

Menu is coming soon.

Grazia Italian Kitchen - Katy (lunch and dinner)

Example lunch specials include butternut squash ravioli, chicken fried wagyu sandwich and ooey gooey buttercake. Example dinner specials include smoked beef short rib crostini, stuffed flounder florentine and the bacon bourbon brownie.

Landry’s Seafood House - Katy (dinner)

Examples include crab, spinach and artichoke dip, blue crab cake & bbq shrimp and bread pudding.

Pane E Vino Ristorante Italiano (lunch and dinner)

Example lunch specials include bruschetta tradizionale, gnocchi al pesto and cheese cake. Example dinner specials include, buratta, 6-ounce filet mignon and tiramisu.

Peli Peli - Cinco Ranch (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Example brunch specials include the Peli Peli salad and sticky toffee french toast. Example lunch specials include carrot ginger soup and curried spaghetti squash. Example dinner specials include stuffed mushrooms, pan-seared kingklip and sticky toffee pudding.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille - Katy (dinner)

Reservations are required and please let the restaurant know you would like the HRW menu. Examples include a kale salad, 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filet and white chocolate cheesecake.

Phat Eatery (dinner)

Examples include roti with chicken, salt & pepper calamari and a kaya pancake.

Rouxpour - Katy (dinner)

Examples include chicken & sausage gumbo, 8-ounce redfish and cheesecake rouxpour.

Tobiuo Sushi Bar (dinner)

Examples include 6 piece sashimi, pan-seared halibut and Japanese green tea.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.