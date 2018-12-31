Houston officials release trash, recycling schedule for New Year's week

HOUSTON - Houston leaders have released the waste collection schedule for the New Year’s holiday.

There will be no collection on Tuesday. if needed, some garbage and recycling may be picked up on the weekend.

Officials said ongoing equipment issues may delay the collection of recycling and yard waste.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, Jan. 1

No collection services. All facilities and services closed.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Tuesday’s Garbage, A-Week Curbside Recycling, Yard Waste and 1st Tuesday’s & 1st Wednesday’s Tree Waste collected. The Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark and The Reuse Warehouse re-open.

Thursday, Jan. 3

The regular collection schedule for Garbage and Curbside Recycling resumes today. Thursday’s Garbage, A-Week Curbside Recycling, Yard Waste and 1st Thursday’s Tree Waste collected.

Friday, Jan. 4

Friday’s Garbage, A-Week Curbside Recycling, Yard Waste and 1st Friday’s Tree Waste collected. The Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark and The Reuse Warehouse open.

Saturday, Jan. 5

If needed and due to post-holiday volume levels, Saturday operations are possible to complete delayed services. Please monitor social media and 311 to get the latest updates for your area/neighborhood.

Sunday, Jan. 6

If needed and due to post-holiday volume levels, Sunday operations are possible to complete delayed services. Please monitor social media and 311 to get the latest updates for your area/neighborhood.

