Houston rapper Slim Thug to give away home to family affected by Hurricane Harvey

Houston Rapper Slim Thug partnered up to create a home giveaway to a family who was affected by Hurricane Harvey.

HOUSTON - As the rebuilding continues following Hurricane Harvey, a well-known Houston rapper is stepping up to give one local family affected by the storm a newly renovated home.

Rapper Slim Thug, along with his company, Boss Life Construction, partnered up with Radio One Houston and IJustGotHit.com to create the home giveaway.

More than 4,000 phone calls, emails and text messages were submitted to apply for the giveaway. On Monday, some of the finalists were announced during a morning news conference.

By the end of September, one family will receive the ultimate prize of the renovated home. Nine other families will be awarded $1,000 to help in the rebuilding of their lives after Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.