Houston rapper Bun B pulls gun to fend off robber during wild home invasion

HOUSTON - Local rapper Bun B and his wife were victims of a home invasion at their Houston residence, but they didn't stay victims for long, the rapper pulling a gun to defend his wife and home, police say.

Police say Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, and his wife were home in the 9600 block of Knight Road when their doorbell rang. The rapper's wife answered the door, and a man forced his way inside the home and had a gun, according to police.

Texas Department of Public Safety Demonte Artez Jackson in this mugshot from a 2018 record from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The man tried to rob the couple, and Bun B's wife told him to take the Audi in the garage.

Bun B, who was upstairs in the home, heard what was happening and got his gun.

Bun B's wife told the rapper the man was in the garage. Police say Bun B confronted the man there and shot at him and the man returned with gunshots of his own.

The man managed to get away, but showed up at Pearland Medical Center with a gunshot to his left shoulder, Houston police say.

Demonte Alif Jackson is now charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon and burglary.



