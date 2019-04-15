Houston priest reflects on fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

HOUSTON - “This is terrible. I feel my guts are wrenching,” Rev. Ted Baenziger, of the University of St. Thomas, said Monday after learning of the destructive fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The images of the fire are haunting.

One of Paris’ most famous landmarks, the shining symbol for Catholics all over the world was nearly reduced to ashes after a colossal fire that is now under investigation.

“The history, the prayerfulness, for me, it's the center of worship,” Baenziger said.

Once a week for 10 years, Baenziger conducted tours of Notre Dame in English, Spanish and French.

“My job was to explain the spiritual and divine aspects on the cathedral, not just the architecture,” Baenziger said.

Baenziger said one of his fondest memories is from last summer when he held Sunday Mass at Notre Dame. It was a true privilege, he said.

“To be there with people from all nations, because it's a universal cathedral, is a very uplifting event,” Baenziger said.

What he moved most was the music.

“The echoes inside of the Gothic cathedral really carry the music upwards toward heaven,” Baenziger said.

