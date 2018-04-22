News

Houston police dive team works to recover body from ship channel

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
KPRC

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Dive Team is working to recover a body from the Houston Ship Channel Sunday.

Police said the body was found around 7:45 a.m. along the 100 block of East Loop North near the Greater Houston Port Bureau.

Investigators are working to learn more about this situation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.