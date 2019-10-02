A Houston family is the richest in Texas, according to study

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Everything is bigger in Texas, including the Duncan family’s bank account.

According to a study from Family Minded on the 50 Richest American Families by State, the Duncan Family takes the cake for Texas with the estimated worth of $26 billion.

The study says, “Dan Duncan grew up poor in rural Texas, but his four children are now extraordinarily wealthy thanks to their father’s oil and gas holdings. Duncan founded Enterprise Products in 1968. By 2010, the year he died, the company had $34 billion in annual revenue. The four kids inherited a $10 billion estate and have more than doubled it since 2010.”

