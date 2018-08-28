Houston man killed girlfriend, stuffed her body in car trunk, police say

Troy Parker is seen in this mugshot released by the Missouri City Police Department on Aug. 28, 2018.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Houston man confessed to killing his girlfriend, stuffing her body in the trunk of a car and leaving the car in Missouri City, police said.

Troy Parker, 20, was arrested in connection with the death of Sabrina Herrera, 19, whose body was found Monday.

Missouri City police said Herrera’s family reported her missing and used the Find a Friend iPhone app to locate her car in the 1600 block of Bent Oak Drive.

An officer inspected the car and found Herrera’s body in the trunk, police said.

Investigators said they traced Herrera’s whereabouts during Monday afternoon and determined that Parker was the last person to see her.

Police said that during an interview with detectives, Parker confessed to killing Herrera at his home on Quail Run in Houston. He told detectives that he drove her vehicle to Missouri City with her body in the truck and parked the car on Bent Oak Drive.

Parker was charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was being held in the Fort Bend County Jail.

