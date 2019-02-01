Houston man accused of killing wife arrested in Las Vegas

HOUSTON - A Houston man accused of killing his wife has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Johnny Wilson, 48, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, months after his estranged wife went missing in November.

Surveillance video from Wilson’s apartment showed the victim, Charine Wilson, going in, and then Johnny Wilson taking several trips to and from the dumpster.

Wilson was charged with murder in the death of Charine Wilson, whose body was found a month later in Richmond Texas, according to police.

Authorities said Charine Wilson had been shot multiple times. Her mother says she immediately went into a state of shock after hearing the news and made a plea for Johnny Wilson to turn himself in.

“Turn yourself in. You did the crime. Do the time. Turn yourself in. What are you running from? You can't run for too long,” Young said.

According to authorities, the local investigation led police to believe Wilson had fled to Las Vegas, where he was later found at a hotel while staying under an alias.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.