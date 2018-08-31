Houston makes Yelp's Top 10 list for Labor Day staycation cities

HOUSTON - Houston was named the No. 3 top Labor Day weekend staycation destination in the country by Yelp, according to a recent list.
The Yelp data was compiled by looking at cities across the country with the highest percentage of users who were active in their city on weekends before and after Labor Day last year and were also active on Labor Day weekend.
The list was limited to three cities per region.
Here is their list:
1. Boise, ID
- See the work of over 200 talented local artists at Freak Alley Gallery
- Fill up on tapas at The Basque Market
- Ride the “Glade Runner” mountain coaster at Bogus Basin
2. Honolulu, HI
- Explore the worldly architecture of Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art Culture & Design
- Dig in on some shaved ice at Shimazu Store
- Take a World War II history lesson with Home Of The Brave Tours
3. Houston, TX
- Check out the “Mike + Doug Starn: Big Bambú” exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
- Drool over Texas BBQ with Mexican influences at The Pit Room
- Grab a pint at the Annual Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival
4. Las Vegas, NV
- Pose with the Seven Magic Mountains art installation
- Chow down on locally-sourced pasta at Esther’s Kitchen
- See the retired neon signs of Las Vegas at the Neon Museum
5. Miami, FL
- Snap a memorable selfie at Wynwood Walls
- Feast on Latin cuisine at Amara at Paraiso
- Soak up the sun at South Beach
6. New York, NY
In Manhattan…
- Experience a new twist on a NYC classic, check out the Met Rooftop Martini Bar
- Escape the concrete jungle at the Miami oasis Broken Shaker
- Sail around the harbors of New York with Narwhal Yacht Charters
In Brooklyn…
- Walk around the Brooklyn Botanic Garden
- Dining at Grindhaus will leave you feeling satisfied
- Check out prime city views at Rooftop Reds
In Queens…
- Enjoy an unforgettable U.S. Open match at Arthur Ashe Stadium
- Savor the Peruvian flavor at Jora Restaurant & Bar
- Test out your bow and arrow skills at Queens Archery
7. Tampa, FL
- Experience a Thai food market at Wat Mongkolratanaram of Florida
- Try authentic Cuban cuisine at La Segunda
- Take a stroll along St. Pete Beach
8. Portland, OR
- Behold the unique architecture at Cathedral Park
- Grab a slice at Ken’s Artisan Pizza
- Learn a thing or two at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
9. Chicago, IL
- Tour the historic Lincoln Park Zoo
- Stay for the desserts at The Publican
- Get your culture fix at the Art Institute of Chicago
10. Minneapolis, MN
- Visit the unique artwork at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
- Dine at award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen’s Spoon and Stable
- Head out to Paisley Park to tour The Purple One’s estate
