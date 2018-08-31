Houston makes Yelp's Top 10 list for Labor Day staycation cities

HOUSTON - Houston was named the No. 3 top Labor Day weekend staycation destination in the country by Yelp, according to a recent list.

The Yelp data was compiled by looking at cities across the country with the highest percentage of users who were active in their city on weekends before and after Labor Day last year and were also active on Labor Day weekend.

The list was limited to three cities per region.

Here is their list:

1. Boise, ID

See the work of over 200 talented local artists at Freak Alley Gallery

Fill up on tapas at The Basque Market

Ride the “Glade Runner” mountain coaster at Bogus Basin

2. Honolulu, HI

Explore the worldly architecture of Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art Culture & Design

Dig in on some shaved ice at Shimazu Store

Take a World War II history lesson with Home Of The Brave Tours

3. Houston, TX

Check out the “Mike + Doug Starn: Big Bambú” exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Drool over Texas BBQ with Mexican influences at The Pit Room

Grab a pint at the Annual Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival

4. Las Vegas, NV

Pose with the Seven Magic Mountains art installation

Chow down on locally-sourced pasta at Esther’s Kitchen

See the retired neon signs of Las Vegas at the Neon Museum

5. Miami, FL

Snap a memorable selfie at Wynwood Walls

Feast on Latin cuisine at Amara at Paraiso

Soak up the sun at South Beach

6. New York, NY

In Manhattan…

Experience a new twist on a NYC classic, check out the Met Rooftop Martini Bar

Escape the concrete jungle at the Miami oasis Broken Shaker

Sail around the harbors of New York with Narwhal Yacht Charters

In Brooklyn…

Walk around the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Dining at Grindhaus will leave you feeling satisfied

Check out prime city views at Rooftop Reds

In Queens…

Enjoy an unforgettable U.S. Open match at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Savor the Peruvian flavor at Jora Restaurant & Bar

Test out your bow and arrow skills at Queens Archery

7. Tampa, FL

Experience a Thai food market at Wat Mongkolratanaram of Florida

Try authentic Cuban cuisine at La Segunda

Take a stroll along St. Pete Beach

8. Portland, OR

Behold the unique architecture at Cathedral Park

Grab a slice at Ken’s Artisan Pizza

Learn a thing or two at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

9. Chicago, IL

Tour the historic Lincoln Park Zoo

Stay for the desserts at The Publican

Get your culture fix at the Art Institute of Chicago

10. Minneapolis, MN

Visit the unique artwork at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Dine at award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen’s Spoon and Stable

Head out to Paisley Park to tour The Purple One’s estate

