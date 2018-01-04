Houston Fire receives pumper trucks, flood response vehicles

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department has some new gear to start the year.

Wednesday, the department showed off its four new pumper trucks to keep the city safe.

Fire officials said they worked with the city to get the new trucks as quickly as possible. Firefighters are expected to start training on the new equipment this month. The city has purchased an additional four pumper trucks that are expected to arrive in March.

The fire department is also sporting two high water vehicles, purchased by private donations, according to a news release from the department.

The department says the goal is to have eight high water vehicles assigned to HFD and one assigned to each of the four areas of the city -- Kingwood, Clear Lake and two in historically-flood prone areas.

