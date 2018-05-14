Houston City Hall lit Rockets red as team prepares for Warriors

HOUSTON - Houston City Hall was lit red Sunday ahead of the start of the Houston Rockets' first Western Conference Finals game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The Rockets will play their first of several games against the Warriors at 8 p.m. Monday at Toyota Center.

On Sunday, both teams and fans were preparing for the matchup.

“It should be a very interesting game,” said Mike White, a Rockets fan. “I feel if the Rockets pull this off that they are the champs because I don’t see anybody on the East Coast beating them.”

Other Rockets fans, like Cedric Burns, said they know their team is up for the challenge, going up against a championship-winning team.

“They’re already counting us out, already," Burns said. "We got a puncher’s chance.”

Fans said that as long as their team follows their "Run As One" motto, they’ll be right there rooting them on until the end.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging Houstonians to wear the color red Monday in support of the home team.

