Houston-bound flight makes emergency landing after engine blowout

HOUSTON - Video on board Delta Air Lines Flight 1986 on Tuesday captured the aftermath of an emergency landing.

Passengers were waiting to be taxied after quite a scare.

"Started gaining altitude and before we could reach 10,000 feet, we felt this big bump," Wade Pettis said.

The flight took off from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday -- headed to Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Passengers said the plane, an MD 88 twin jet engine, reached roughly 7,000 feet before an engine blew.

"Three of four minutes after that, the pilot came on and said the engine blew out," Peter Guggenheim said.

The pilot had to make an emergency landing.

The map from Flight Aware showed its path. It didn't get far before landing where it started.

"We knew something was wrong and then the plane wasn't going up any more; it was kinda scaling a little to the right," Pettis said.

The flight made it to Houston and the airline moved passengers to a new plane. Landing brought relief at the baggage claim in Houston.

The flight crew was very professional about the incident, according to the plane's passengers.

"Very professional. Routine. They knew what they were doing," Chris Hvicdos said.

