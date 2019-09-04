Houston-area megachurch expands to Sugar Land; These are the details about its grand opening

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Houston-area megachurch is expanding into Sugar Land.

The Lighthouse Church, which says it has 10,000 members in nine states and two countries, is opening a campus in Sugar Land.

The church branch will be called Lighthouse Church South. The megachurch will have its grand opening on Sunday at 16305 Kensington Drive at 11 a.m.

This Sunday Sept 8th @pastorkeion will be preaching at 3 of our locations in the Houston Area:⁣ ⁣ - 9am LH South⁣ @lh.south - 11am LH Humble⁣ - 1:30pm LH Central⁣ @lh.central ⁣ See you Sunday! ⁣ Posted by Lighthouse Church on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

At least three Sugar Land City Council officials and a Fort Bend County judge are expected to attend the opening, according to a press release from the Lighthouse Church organization.



