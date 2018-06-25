Houston-area business owner, wife killed in Detroit plane crash

DETROIT - A Houston-area business owner and his wife were killed Sunday and his teenage son was injured in a small plane crash in Detroit.

The people who were killed in the crash were identified as Greg Boaz and his wife, Julie. Greg Boaz's 17-year-old son was critically injured.

The plane, which flew out of Texas, was carrying a local family from the Houston area. According to news reports, the Cessna 210 plane was scheduled to stop in Memphis before heading to Detroit.

Officials said the plane left West Memphis, Arkansas, just before 4 p.m.

Air Safety investigator Andrew Todd Fox with the NTSB said in a news conference Monday that the flight seemed routine and the pilot was in contact with the air traffic control the entire time.

As the plane entered the Detroit area, the pilot requested and was granted landing clearance, Fox said. Shortly after begin given clearance, the pilot reported a problem with the landing gear, Fox said. The air traffic control operator offered the pilot to fly by the tower and the operator confirmed the landing gera did not deploy, according to Fox.

Soon after, in the last call to air traffic control, the pilot reported that he was low on fuel.

Around 8 p.m., the plane crashed into a tree, flipped and caught on fire. Officials said a 54- and 48-year-old woman were killed. A 17-year-old boy survived the crash thanks to a witness who said he heard the crash, found the plane in an empty lot and helped the boy from the wreckage, police said.

The teen was taken to a Detroit hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to a Facebook post by the Lone Star Grill, Greg Boaz owned the Bacliff restaurant. The message said that the restaurant would be closed Monday because of the owner's death, but would reopen on Tuesday.

Greg Boaz also owned the Palapa's bar in Kemah.

VIDEO: NTSB provides update on investigation

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.