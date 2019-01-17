House of Pies in The Woodlands: Iconic local chain preps for soft opening

The House of Pies profile photo, as captured from Facebook on Jan. 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Houston area is getting a little sweeter with another House of Pies location coming to The Woodlands.

The Woodlands location is at 1330 Lake Woodlands Drive.

The restaurant is currently accepting requests for its soft openings for Thursday and Friday on its Facebook page. This is the message KPRC received: "We currently are baking pies, but if you would like to make a reservation for this week for Thursday or Friday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. please respond to this message. We will need to know the day/time/ and #in your party (limit 4 per reservation)! Thank you!"

The restaurant is now hiring for all shifts, and a Facebook post says the soft openings will be for training the new staff.

The restaurant chain, known for its colorful food wallpaper and vinyl diner booths, is taking its pie decor to another level with a pie ceiling and a floor with an inlaid logo.

An official opening date has not been set for the Woodlands location, but KPRC will be following this opening closely, so be sure to watch Click2Houston.com for updates.

💡 We are all lit up and getting closer!!!!! 💡 So what’s your have to have on your 1st House Of Pies visit in The Woodlands? 🎂🥧🥓🥞🍳🥚🍔🍟🥗🥪🍤🍨🍰🍦🍪 Posted by House Of Pies The Woodlands on Friday, January 11, 2019

🎂🍪🍳We are getting closer and can’t wait! Please send us a private message if you would like to be informed when the soft opening dates are!🍳🍪🎂 Posted by House Of Pies The Woodlands on Sunday, January 13, 2019

The local restaurant chain, with locations on Kirby, Westheimer and Fuqua, has been a Houston-area pie staple since 1967.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.