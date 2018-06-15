Homeowner shot during home invasion in Crosby, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas - A homeowner was shot Friday during a home invasion in Crosby, police said.

Deputies were called just before 4:15 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Magnolia, where they found a 23-year-old man shot in the abdomen, investigators said.

The man was taken to a fire department and then flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Deputies said he was alert and talking when he arrived at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.



