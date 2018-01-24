Homeowner shoots would-be robber in failed home invasion

HOUSTON - A homeowner shot a man who he said tried to kick down the front door of his north Harris County home on Tuesday.

The homeowner told police that would-be robber tried to get into his home around 6:30 p.m. The homeowner reported that he grabbed his gun and shot at the man as the man ran away.

Deputies were called about an hour after the incident to a hospital where a man showed up with two gunshot wounds. He is believed to be the robbery suspect.

The man was listed in serious condition.

It is unclear what charges will be filed.

