Homeowner shoots man after finding him asleep in front yard, police say

HOUSTON - A man was hospitalized after he was shot when a homeowner found him sleeping in his front yard, police said.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Barker Bluff Lane near Barker Grove Drive in northwest Harris County.

Police said the homeowner heard a noise, so he went outside and found a man sleeping in the front yard.

"(He) was just in his grass, somewhere," authorities said. "(The homeowner) woke him up and things went downhill from there."

He confronted the man and told him to leave, but the stranger charged the homeowner, so the homeowner opened fire on the man, police said.

According to authorities, the man was hit in the abdomen and arm. He was transported to Ben Taub hospital in unknown condition.

The homeowner is cooperating with investigators and has not been charged with a crime.

