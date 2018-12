The scene under the North Freeway bridge at Crosstimbers Road where a homeless man known as "Cowboy" was shot to death on Dec. 14, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death Friday in north Houston, police said.

Houston police said the man was shot under the I-45 bridge at Crosstimbers Road around 7:30 p.m.

Homeless people in the area identified the man who was killed as "Cowboy." They said he lived under the bridge.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

