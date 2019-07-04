Home where mother was critically injured is target of second drive-by shooting

Police are investigating after a second drive-by shooting happened at the same house where a mother of four critically injured the previous day.

The first drive-by happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1400 block of Cactus Street.

A couple and their 4-month-old daughter were inside the home when someone drove by and fired nearly a dozen rounds at the house. The woman, who was asleep with her daughter, was hit in the head, and another bullet came within an inch of the baby.

Just a day later, authorities confirmed the home was targeted again in another drive-by shooting.

According to authorities, this shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they are not sure how many shots were fired or whether anyone was injured.

However, authorities were able to determine the shooter or shooters were in a black pickup truck. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

