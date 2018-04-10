Historic cemetery found at site of Fort Bend ISD building under construction

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Construction in an area of a new Fort Bend Independent School District building has been halted after the discovery of an historic cemetery on the property, the district announced.

A portion of the site of the James Reese Career and Technical Center at University Boulevard and Chatham Avenue in Sugar Land has become an excavation site, while construction continues in other areas.

The district said it is working with the Texas Historical Commission.

"We are proceeding under the guidance and expertise of the Texas Historical Commission to ensure we are respecting the history and lives of the people buried on this site. One our community members who has a passion for history brought to our attention the possibility of archeological artifacts in the general area. We were careful as we began work, with an archeologist on site from the beginning," Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent of schools, said in a press release.

Officials have not yet been able to identify a time frame for the historic cemetery or who is buried at the site.

Fort Bend ISD said it is operating in compliance with the Texas Health Code and the State Antiquities Code.

Construction of the facility began in 2017. The center, named in honor of James Reese, a former FBISD math teacher who later served as the first FBISD vocational director, will offer advanced junior and senior level courses. Reese spent 33 years with FBISD. He died in 2009.

