HISD students rewarded with bikes for literacy achievements

Christmas came early for thousands of second-graders across the Houston Independent School District, who were all awarded bicycles for achieving their reading goals for the semester.

About 85 of those bikes were earned by students at Eliot Elementary School on Saturday morning.

The district partnered with CYCLE, which stands for Changing Young Children's Lives through Education. Through the CYCLE program, students worked with teachers to create personalized literacy goals to help boost their reading skills.

Each student signed a contract that said that once those goals were achieved, they would be awarded a brand-new bicycle and helmet.

More than 6,000 bicycles will be delivered to students throughout the district -- just in time for the holidays.

