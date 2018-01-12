HISD students participate in Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition

HOUSTON - Houston independent School District students will perform speeches Friday at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition.

Twelve students will compete in the final round.

For more than 20 years, fourth- and fifth-graders from two dozen HISD schools have competed in the contest. They were challenged to write and present a short original speech on a subject related to King. The topic this year is, "What is your dream for today's world?"

Students will be judged on delivery, stage presence and decorum, content interpretation and memorization.

The first-place winner will receive $1,000, second-place prize is $500 and third-place prize is $300. Other finalists will receive $100.

The competition begins at 10 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ.

This year’s finalists are:

Jernee Craig - Wainwright Elementary School

Kimahni Dew - Burrus Elementary School

Jaida Gatlin - Foster Elementary School

Natalie Greene - MacGregor Elementary School

Armani Holmes - Thompson Elementary School

Nhedrick Jabier - Crespo Elementary School

Nyla Johnson - Lockhart Elementary School

Maryam Khan - Sutton Elementary School

Caleb Kiteka - Windsor Village Elementary School

Tchanori Kone - Gregory-Lincoln Elementary School

Shawn Ward - Pleasantville Elementary School

Summer Whitaker - Cornelius Elementary School

